Toogoolawah weaner steers to $2090

THE was plenty of sting in the bidding from western and central buyers for the 4285 quality weaners on offer at Shepherdson and Boyd's June 17 weaner sale.
Although southern buyers were less active at this sale because of their wet and less than favourable weather conditions, .
Advertisement
The steer market was described as fully firm to slightly dearer on current market values, with quality lines selling exceptionally well.
Leading the figures was Charlie Stanton, Jimna Grazing, who sold a quality line of Charolais and Santa-cross steers for $2090.
Graeme Lynch, Esk, was also in the money, selling a pen of Charbray weaner steers for $2060.
Eskdale Cattle sold a quality line of Charolais-cross weaner steers topping at $2060.
Maree Duncombe, Conondale, outstanding line of quality Charbray steers also generated plenty of interest, selling for $2030.
A line of 200 very attractive Charolais and Brahman-cross steers from Paradise Grazing, Nanango, also sold to a top of $2030.
Glenvale Pastoral Company, Jimna, sold a top-quality line of Angus-cross steers to $2040, $1910.
J&S Pastoral, Gin Gin, sold a quality run of 170 Charolais-cross steers topping at $1980.
A quality run of 80 Santa steers from Mark Tilley, Beaudesert, sold to $1850.
Warigul Pastoral Co, Esk, sold a quality line of Charolais-cross steers for $1950.
Anthony Dingle, T1Y, Woolooga, sold an outstanding line up of 180 Charolais and Brahman steers with the best pens topping $2020.
Colinton Station's 160 Charbray steers topped at $1920.
Angus-cross steers were also in demand with a quality pen from Mike Perrin and Andrea Vonhoff, Anduramba, making $1920.
BV Paterson, Manumbar, sold Charolais weaner steers to $1970.
Ben and Teresa Day, Mudloo Pastoral, Kilkivan, sold Simmental-cross steers for $1930.
Advertisement
A quality pen of Limousin-cross weaner steers from Glen Marshall, Nanango, made $2010.
The top quality line up of heifers sold at firm market rates.
Maree Duncombe's sold excellent draft of F1 Charolais/Brahman-cross heifers topped the section at $1900.
Glenvale Pastoral sold 60 Angus-cross heifers to $1890.
A run of 150 F1 Charolais/Brahman-cross heifers T1Y heifers from Brooyar, Walooga sold for $1750, $1660 and $1530.
J&W Garvie, Kilcoy, sold a pen of Santa heifers for $1700.
Advertisement
G&N Scholl sold a pen of Charolais-cross heifers for $1700.
The 150 Charolais-cross heifers from Paradise Grazing made to $1680.
Graeme Lynch sold Charbray weaner heifers for $1650.
J&S Grazing, Gin Gin, sold Charolais-cross heifers to $1580.
The quality run of 100 Charolais-cross heifers from Eskdale Cattle topped $1570.
ATG Pastoral, Kilcoy, sold Angus-cross weaner heifers for $1700 and Charolais-cross weaner heifers for $1610.
Advertisement
Gald Pastoral, Spring Creek, Harlin, sold Simmental-cross heifers for $1560.
A quality run of Simmental-cross heifers from Mudloo Pastoral made to $1560.
Charolais-cross weaner heifers from Ian Gilliland, Blackbutt, sold for $1550.
Darren Pratten, Kilcoy, sold Charolais-cross heifers for $1550.
MLA's benchmark Eastern Young Cattle Indicator stood at 1087c/kg dressed on June 17.
That was down 33c on the previous week, and 104c back from the market peak set on January 24.
Advertisement
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.