Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

New egg technology shores up food security

June 16 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh's Rainbow Eggs chief executive officer Tamsyn Murray, pictured with her son Josh, said traceability is one of the most critical components of her business.

A NEW tool called EggTrace is helping egg farmers trace eggs back from point of purchase to the date and location that the eggs were laid.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.