KOUMALA property Hidden Valley offers high rainfall grazing country and a productive lychee orchard.
Offered by Charles Borg and covering 251 hectares (620 acres) in three freehold titles plus an additional road lease, Hidden Valley is located on the Bruce Highway 10km north of Koumala and 50km from Mackay.
The property features fertile creek flats and scrub soil valleys; forested, well grassed ridges rising to rainforest on the coastal range.
Improved pastures include Mekong, signal and pangola grasses, and various legumes including stylos and centro.
There are also 4000 established, trickle irrigated lychee trees.
Hidden Valley features an abundance of water, including permanent holes in Plum Tree Creek and a 40 megalitre irrigation allocation.
There are three equipped bores, plus two additional bores, with exceptional quality water.
The average annual rainfall is 1725mm.
Fencing is described as being in good condition, numerous paddocks and laneways.
The property is estimated to carry 150 breeders of 200 adult equivalent cattle.
Improvements include a 28x9m packing shed/workshop with internal cold rooms, office, kitchen and bathroom, and a 13.8x10m machinery shed.
The steel cattle yards have a four-way draft, crush and a loading ramp.
Hidden Valley will be auctioned by @AG Livestock & Property in Sarina on June 28.
Contact Bill Hamilton, 0408 884 895, or Damien Freney, 0409 341 082, @AG Livestock & Property.
