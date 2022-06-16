Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Koumala: High rainfall cattle and orchard operation

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 16 2022 - 2:00am
Koumala property Hidden Valley will be auctioned by @AG Livestock & Property in Sarina on June 28.

KOUMALA property Hidden Valley offers high rainfall grazing country and a productive lychee orchard.

