Farming families drive rural property boom

ELDERS head of agribusiness investor services Mark Barber told the gathering in Goondiwindi the demand for property was driven by strong equity, a return of average to good seasonal conditions, low debt servicing costs, and strong commodity prices.
Speaking on Friday night a special function organised by Henry Leonard in the Royal Hotel, Mr Barber said there had been no better investment that rural land.
Advertisement
"Perhaps the most important long term factor driving property prices is a belief in the continuation of strong market fundamentals for most Australian farmland outputs," Mr Barber said.
"Demand is strong for Australian grains, oilseeds, meat, dairy and fibre products, with experts, family farmers and investors believing this is likely to continue for some time. "
However, rural property values had risen faster than commodity prices, which pointed to a greater influence of non-commodity price factors such as interest rates and access to equity from existing holders, he said.
"This has made farming families the most competitive sector of the market for rural property." Mr Barber said.
"There is ample evidence for the maturity of rural property as an asset class for a wider range of investors looking for long term, capital secure investment options that provide a competitive financial yield.
"This is something farming families have known for some time."
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.