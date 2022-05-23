DAVID Cross's Channel Country property Currareva has hit the market, boasting excellent feed after a good flood in Cooper Creek.
Located 18km west of Windorah and 230km west of Quilpie, the 26,985 hectare (66,681 acre) property will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts GDL on June 30.
Curreva is described as having a great balance of country in three sections. One third is Cooper Creek flood country, another third is sweet, stoney gidyea, mulga and box flat ridges, while the remaining third is spinifex and red mulga sandy country.
Currareva features permanent water in a 13.5km frontage to Cooper Creek, which is up to 10m deep. There are also five bores and three dams.
The property is also being sold with a 10,000 megalitre water license.
Feed resources include Mitchell, Flinders, button, native couch, channel millet, mulga Mitchell, spinifex, buffel, blue bush, pigweed, broad leaf parakeelya, life saver burr, common nardoo, lambs tongue, clover, and many varieties of saltbush.
Timbers include supplejack, box, coolibah, gidyea, beefwood, whitewood, and mulga.
Currareva is divided into five main paddocks and two holding paddocks. The boundary has been renewed in the past 10 years.
Improvements include a large, four bedroom pise (rammed earth) homestead, a workshop, sheds, two sets of cattle yards, and a shearing shed.
Contact Andrew McCallum, 0427 581 889, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
