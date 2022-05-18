Bambi sells at auction

ADJOINING neighbours the Perry family, Trent Bridge Wagyus, have paid $6.95 million at a Ray White Rural auction for the well improved Guyra, NSW, property Bambi.
Offered by Simon and Michelle Murray, the 923 hectare (2282 acre) sod for the equivalent of $7530/ha ($3046/acre).
Bidding opened at $5 million with four of the five registered bidders active at the auction.
Bambi is Located 41km east of Guyra, 54km north east of Armidale. The Perry family also has country close to nearby Ebor.
The Murrays have developed the property for the past 23 years, running both cattle and sheep. The property is divided into about 40 paddocks.
Bambi is estimated to run about 280-300 breeders.
The three bedroom Bambi home was constructed in 2007. Other improvements include Proway cattle yards, Pratley sheep yards, a four stand shearing shed, two machinery sheds, workshop, and silos.
Water is supplied by dams, Ponds Creek and the Aberfoyle River.
The marketing of Bambi was handled by Andrew Starr and Bruce Birch from Ray White Rural.
