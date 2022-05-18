Queensland Country Life
Bambi sells at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 18 2022 - 9:00am
RAY WHITE RURAL: The well improved Guyra, NSW, property Bambi has sold at auction.

ADJOINING neighbours the Perry family, Trent Bridge Wagyus, have paid $6.95 million at a Ray White Rural auction for the well improved Guyra, NSW, property Bambi.

