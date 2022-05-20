Queensland Country Life
Weengallon's Rockview sold under the hammer

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
May 20 2022 - 4:00am
ELDERS: The 518 hectare Weengallon property Rockview has sold at auction.

THE 518 hectare (1279 acre) Weengallon property Rockview has sold for $975,000 at an Elders auction.

