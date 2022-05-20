THE 518 hectare (1279 acre) Weengallon property Rockview has sold for $975,000 at an Elders auction.
The property was bought by adjoining neighbour Margaret Pfingst, Glenray North, for the equivalent of $1882/ha ($762/acre).
Advertisement
Henry Leonard, Elders, reported four of the six registered bidders were active at the auction in Goondiwindi.
Located 37km west of Talwood on the Pine Hill Wandibindle Road, the property has undulating, heavier red soil types with small ridge areas, running out into some melon hole flood out country. Some areas had previously been farmed.
Rockview has good stands of buffel and blue grass, with herbages in season. Timbers include box, sandalwood and wilga, which has been selectively cleared.
There are three main paddocks and a holding area around a dam. Water is supplied by three dams.
There is also an old set of sheep/cattle yards, and a functional open air shearing stand mounted on three trailers.
The marketing of Rockview was handled by Henry Leonard and Alex Sullivan from Elders, Goondiwindi.
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.