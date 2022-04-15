Simmental-cross steers hit the mark at Coolabunia

KINGAROY producer Geoff Patterson's well framed Simmental-cross steers hit the mark at Aussie Land and Livestock's annual Coolabunia weaner sale, named the grand champion pen of weaners.



The steers, which were presented straight off their mothers, had been running on scrub country in what Mr Patterson said was enjoying one of the best season's in decades.



"The calves and the cows have done extremely well,"Mr Patterson. "It's a big difference to where we were a couple of years ago when we were feeding to keep cattle alive and forced to sell."

Sam Bishop had the reserve champion pen of weaners, a pen of heifers, while the top pen of replacement heifers came from the O'Neills.

+17 Coolabunia weaner sale



































The bulk of the 972 head yarding were weaner steers in the 200-300kg range, which sold for an averaged 648c and reached a top of 800c.



Steers weighing 300-400kg averaged 603c, with the best hitting 692c.



The 241 200-300kg heifers averaged 611c. A Speckle Park suitable for led competitions topped the category at 908c.



Heifers 300-400kg topped 700c to average 543c.

Overall, the yarding averaged 628c/kg live or $1672/head.

