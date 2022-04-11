Deadline extended on irrigated beef machine | Video

THE deadline for offers on the highly productive 1232 hectare (3045 acre) Running Creek property Glenapp Station has been extended until April 21 following extended wet weather.



To be sold through Colliers Agribusiness, Glenapp is described as being able to be run as a cattle breeding or finishing block utilising irrigation, or could combine livestock production with horticulture, hay or grain production.

The historic carrying capacity is 1200 breeders, taking progeny through to 340kg. The property also has a licence to operate a still-to-be constructed 250 head feedlot.

Located close to the Queensland/NSW border about 38km south of Beaudesert, the property has exceptional water resources including 903 megalitres in water allocations, numerous bores, a substantial, reticulated stock water system utilising tanks and troughs, and a 300 megalitre storage dam.

Glenapp was purchased by the Palmer family in late 2020, which operates its agribusiness operation from Weribone Station, south of Surat.

About 200ha is under irrigation, with four new centre pivots currently under construction as part of a 10 pivot development plan.

Glenappboastsa central valley that runs along Running Creek opening up to deep alluvial soils with blue gums. The low hills have generally ironbark and blue gum timber on deep friable clays extending to mainly basalt soils on the higher hills, with pockets of softwood scrub and tall, open forests. The property has 6.45km frontage to Running Creek.

The property features excellent stands of improved pastures dominated by Rhodes grass, kikuyu and legumes. Glenapp has been extremely conservatively stocked resulting in an abundance of pasture.

Glenapp Station has an historic carrying capacity of 1200 breeders, taking progeny through to 340kg.

Established for cattle and fodder production, Glenappis also regarded as ideal for horticulture with its rich soils and water resources.

Extensive infrastructure includes the main homestead, manager's house, worker's cottages plus additional short-term accommodation including camping and bush retreat facilities; a large workshop, machinery and hay sheds and additional hay and commodity bunker sheds. There are two sets of steel cattle yards.

With 28 freehold titles and numerous established houses, an excellent water supply and being within close proximity to Brisbane, Gold Coast and NSW North Coast, Glenapp also has future development opportunities.

Expressions of interest now close with Colliers International on April 21.

Contact Phillip Kelly, 0436 366 578, or Leah Freney, 0415 849 293,Colliers Agribusiness.

MORE READING: 'Highly productive Clermont property Jimbaroo Downs is on the market'.

MORE READING: 'Doogalook: Western Downs bullock factory'.

MORE READING: 'Stirling Buntine's Winton cattle country on the market'.

MORE READING: 'April property auctions: Top cattle country up for grabs'.

MORE READING: 'Adavale's Leopardwood Park heads to auction on April 21'.



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.