Mount Moon delivers stunning price | Video

LARGE-scale South East Queensland cattle property Mount Moon has sold at auction for a stunning $7.65 million.



Boasting some of the best views of the Great Dividing Range that the Scenic Rim has to offer, Mount Moon covers 816 hectares (2015 acres) in five freehold titles.

Five of the seven parties that registered to bid were active at the auction.

The property is described as being a highly desirable mix of country, which includes rich fertile creek flats, gentle rolling hills and sheltered mountain grazing. It is estimated to run 500 breeders.



There is 224ha (554 acres) of creek flats with rich, alluvial soils ideal for fodder production and improved pastures.

Mount Moon has 16 paddocks plus laneways. All of the paddocks have concrete troughs or permanent water holes. Most of the fencing is four barbs on concrete posts with 18km of new fencing.



Improved pastures include Callide Rhodes, creeping blue, Gatton panic, and native grasses. There are also legumes planted throughout the property with millet planted as a cover crop in the pasture mix.



The new 450-plus head capacity Thompson Longhorn steel cattle yards feature a remote controlled pneumatic crush and have all-weather access.

Structural improvements include a high-set two bedroom Queenslander set in large garden with established trees. The home has a renovated kitchen with Caesarstone bench tops and features hoop pine flooring. There is also a double lock-up garage with a workshop, and a 35x10m steel frame shed with a lockable workshop.



The marketing of Mount Moon was handled by Jez McNamara, Ray White Rural.



