Negotiations continue on Dotswood

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the Muttaburra property Dotswood after it was passed in at a TopX auction on a vendor's bid of $5.1 million on April 6.

Located 50km north of Muttaburra, the 9304 hectare (22,990 acre) Grazing Homestead Perpetual Lease was presented with a healthy stand of Mitchell grass.

The predominantly black soil Mitchell and Flinders grass Downs country supports very good stands of Mitchell, buffel and Flinders grass. There is some prickly acacia and parkinsonia on the property.

Dotswood is watered by an artesian bore, that services about 40km of bore drain and numerous water holes. The bore also provides water for about 10km of poly pipe that fills a couple of tanks connected to troughs and a dam. There are also five earth dams.



There is an application in with GABSI to cap and pipe the bore. This project is only in the application stage, but the vendor has done a considerable amount of work researching the costs to upgrade the watering system.

Dotswood is divided into four main paddocks, with a holding paddock closer to the cattle yards. The boundary is mostly six wire and hinge joint in fair condition. Internal fences are mostly six wire and hinge joint, which is in need of repair in places.

Improvements include a fourbedroom homestead, steel cattle yards to work 500 head, a six stand shearing shed, quarters and sheep yards, machinery shed and workshop.

Basic plant and equipment were offered with the property.



Contact Tom McLeish, 0427 580 490, TopX.

