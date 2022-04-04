Highly productive NQ hay farm hits the market

A HIGHLY productive, 39 hectare (96 acre) hay farm near Townsville is on the market to be sold through an expressions of interest process.

Ausgold Hay is located on Webb Road in Majors Creek, just off the Flinders Highway and about 50km south of the Port of Townsville.

The laser-levelled property features a large body of Rhodes grass, with legumes including wynn cassia and siratro. The vendor reports producing about 4000 round bales from each cut.

The property has previously produced lucerne, soy beans, sunflowers and navy beans.



The property has unlimited access to high-quality underground water. The region's average annual rainfall is 1185mm.

Plant and equipment, including three tractors, a mower, rake, disc and spreader, is available by negotiation.

The property has a bitumen road frontage and is well located to meatworks, live export grouping yards, feedlots and the Charters Towers saleyards.

Ausgold Hay is being marketed by CBRE through an expressions of interest process closing on April 28.

Contact Angus Bills, 0400 859 634, or Phil Schell, 0418 809 849, CBRE.



