Bell country sells for stellar $7.8 million - $3691/acre

BELL property Vermont has sold well above expectations at a Nutrien Harcourts auction for $7.8 million - a stellar $9123/ha ($3691/acre).

Offered walk in, walk out with plant and equipment but no livestock, the property sold to Colac, Victoria, Angus breeders John and Cate Woodward.

The 855 hectare (2113 acre) freehold grazing property in five titles was offered by Roger Carey, who is retiring to Toowoomba.

A total of the six of the 16 registered bidders were active at the auction.

Located in the Cedar Vale district, 11km from Bell and 18km from Jimbour, the heavily grassed property has been destocked for the past two years.



The mainly undulating basalt country with scattered mountain coolibah, wilga, brigalow and kurrajong timber is estimated to carry 450-500 adult equivalents, utilising the 200ha of cultivation.



Improvements include a large four bedroom home set in stunning garden with panoramic views, a three bedroom cottage, machinery sheds, and workshop.

The steel cattle yards feature a covered work area with a hydraulic Longhorn crush, double deck loading ramp, and an overhead draft.



There are 20 main paddocks, including nine cultivation areas. Pastures include buffel, Gatton panic, green panic, creeping blue grass, Rhodes grass, vetch, Queensland blue grass and other natives.

The marketing of Vermont was handled by John Malone, Nutrien Harcourts, Dalby.

