Luxury farm life in the Noosa hinterland | Video

LUXURY living in the Queensland's Noosa Heads hinterland is up for grabs with Worba Lodge, a 8.3 hectare (20.5 acre) property to be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on March 25.



Located in the hinterland's so-called "golden triangle", at the end of a quiet lane at Tinbeerwah about 20 minutes from Noosa, Worba Lodge features a five bedroom, four bathroom, five car garage home.



The impressive home with 663 square metres under the roof has an open plan kitchen and dining, lounge, and media rooms. The gym and office both lookout to the in-ground pool.

There is also an 18x10m three bay Colourbond shed with power and water connected and concrete flooring, a workshop, 6x6m two bay shed with power, three stables - each with day yard, and a tack room and storage shed.

Worba Lodge offers luxury living in the Noosa hinterland.

There are also five fenced paddocks with automatic water troughs, three walk in, walk out horse shelters - each with day yards, a 20x13m fenced exercise yard

Six Mile Creek is on the eastern boundary with water also supplied by a bore, which services the house, gardens and all of the water troughs on the property.

Marketing agent Jason Mattiazzi, Ray White Rural, said Worba Lodge was a rare opportunity to secure a private acreage oasis in the renowned golden triangle close to Noosa Heads.



"For those that love the hinterland lifestyle with everything at your fingertips, this fine Noosa hinterland property is one that can't be missed," he said.

Contact Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, Ray White Rural Queensland.

MORE READING: 'Luke's Farm: A slice of heaven in Queensland'.

MORE READING: 'Mimosa Vale delivers 1000 head breeder capacity'.



MORE READING: 'At least $70m for Upton Farms livestock aggregation'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.