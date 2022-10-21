Queensland Country Life
Acland reopens: coal mine's next stage approved after 15-year battle

By Brandon Long
Updated October 21 2022 - 7:30am, first published 4:30am
New Acland Mine general manager Dave O'Dwyer is celebrating the approval of stage three. Picture Brandon Long

After 15 years of court dates, redundancies, and a very public battle in the media, New Acland Coal mine's stage three project near Oakey on the Darling Downs has been approved.

