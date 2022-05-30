New Acland Coal Mine on the precipice of reopening

New Acland Coal Mine on the Darling Downs is one step closer to reopening after its $556 million stage three application ticked another major regulatory box.
The state's Co-ordinator-General released a report last Thursday implementing the Land Court's recommendations with conditions.
The Department of Environment and Science must now decide whether or not to approve an amendment to the environmental authority for the mine.
A DES spokesperson said before it makes the call, it will seek advice from the Resources Minister Scott Stewart and State Development Minister Steven Miles.
The proposal will also need to seek approvals for mining leases and an associated water licence, which will need be considered by Mr Stewart and Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water Minister Glenn Butcher.
On Monday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was asked if the government would approve the project in light of the CG's report.
"The Co-ordinator-General is working through those issues, and, of course, the government is working through those issues with different departments, and of course, normal processes will be followed, just as they are with any other application," Ms Palaszczuk said.
Ms Palaszczuk said it was "up to the department" on when a decision would be made.
New Hope Group CEO Rob Bishop said it was time for a decision.
"New Acland stage three has been extensively reviewed, assessed and scrutinised," Mr Bishop said.
"The Land Court process and the Co-ordinator-General's consultation process has allowed everyone to have their say about the project."
In a show of confidence, Mr Bishop said it was a "green light" for finalisation of the approvals process and meant they could now focus more on plans to re-open the mine and recruit their workforce.
Mr Bishop said local workers, contractors and local businesses would benefit to the tune of $1 billion over the life of the project.
According to New Hope, at the peak of construction there would be almost 600 local workers on site.
Throughout the life of the project, the permanent workforce would be about 400 full-time roles.
However, Oakey Coal Action Alliance spokesperson Paul King said it was a "travesty" that the mine's impact on the region's groundwater had never truly been considered.
"The mine's impact on groundwater has never been properly considered. The project was rejected by the Land Court on water grounds initially, but subsequent law changes saw that overturned," Mr King said.
"The coming decision on the water licence is crucial, and we're calling on the Queensland Palaszczuk government to reject it given the large number of water bores that will be drained and the massive threat that water loss poses to the dairy industry."
Mr King said Oakey was in economic recovery and going "gangbusters" since the New Acland mine closed.
"Business and employment were in decline during the life of the mine, but things have turned around since its closure. This mine must never be re-opened," he said.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
