Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Channel Country Ladies flock to Windorah for weekend of fiesta

Updated October 20 2022 - 9:34am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 250 women from across Queensland and north west New South Wales made the voyage to the remote town of Windorah in the Barcoo Shire over the weekend for the ninth annual Channel Country Ladies Day event, recharging the batteries of women, and raising funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.