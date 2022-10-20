More than 250 women from across Queensland and north west New South Wales made the voyage to the remote town of Windorah in the Barcoo Shire over the weekend for the ninth annual Channel Country Ladies Day event, recharging the batteries of women, and raising funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
The wet weather leading into the weekend didn't dampen spirits, with women from as far as Rockhampton and Charters Towers enjoying a three-day program.
'Mexican Fiesta'-inspired festivities kicked off the weekend on Friday evening before a selection of speakers on the weekend, including Queensland MP Deb Frecklington, Jo Capp, Louise Fitzgerald-Baker and rural photographer Al Mabin, who offered stories of courage and resilience, insights on finding your voice in the bush, and bridging the city-country divide.
CCLD president Di Dowrick said the feedback coming through already from the weekend was positive, with many expressing gratitude for the abundance of activities on offer and enquiring about the next instalment in 2023.
That will mark the tenth event for the organisation and will be hosted in the Diamantina Shire.
