Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Roma Droughtmaster Bull Sale meet and greet | Photos

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
October 20 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Droughtmaster Society celebrated its 60th anniversary with a meet and greet at the Roma saleyards on Thursday, as buyers and vendors gathered before the annual bull sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.