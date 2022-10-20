The Droughtmaster Society celebrated its 60th anniversary with a meet and greet at the Roma saleyards on Thursday, as buyers and vendors gathered before the annual bull sale.
A number of presentations were made throughout the festivities, including the best pen of bulls awards, a life membership award, and the inaugural Neil Donaldson award.
Some 34 vendors will offer 132 bulls at the sale on Friday.
Read the full sale report and check out all the award recipients in next week's Queensland Country Life.
