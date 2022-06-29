Queensland Country Life
New Acland Coal Mine pushes ahead with the granting of an Environmental Authority

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
June 29 2022 - 5:00am
New Acland executive general manager Dominic OBrien and maintenance manager Andy Scouller are feeling positive about the latest approval. Picture: Supplied

New Acland Coal Mine on the Darling Downs has received another key approval with the Department of Environment and Science issuing its proposed stage three project an Environmental Authority.

Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

