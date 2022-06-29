New Acland Coal Mine on the Darling Downs has received another key approval with the Department of Environment and Science issuing its proposed stage three project an Environmental Authority.
The landmark development follows six months of consultation with New Hope Group and key stakeholders and means the Queensland government is one step closer to potentially finalising the remaining approvals.
The EA only takes effect upon the grant of a mining tenure, which is yet to be provided.
A DES spokesperson said it included a number of strict conditions, including ensuring that air and noise emissions from proposed activities were managed and monitored effectively so the specified limits were not exceeded.
"Should there be any activity prior to all approvals being granted, the independent regulator will monitor compliance with environmental obligations in accordance with the EA," they said.
New Hope Group CEO Rob Bishop said the decision to award the EA enabled the project's mining leases and associated water licence to be granted.
Mr Bishop said the Land Court process, the Coordinator General's consultation process and now the DES process had allowed everyone, including the project's objectors, to have their say.
"New Acland Stage 3 is the most reviewed, assessed and scrutinised resources project in Queensland's history," he said.
"We're delighted the Queensland Department of Environment and Science agrees that New Acland Stage 3 stacks up environmentally."
He said groundwater, the subject of the associated water licence application, had been subject to exhaustive reviews, comment and assessment by independent experts, peer reviewers, objectors, state regulators and Commonwealth agencies, in advance of, or during, the application process.
Mr Bishop said it was also essential to understand New Acland mine does not rely on groundwater bores for any of its mining operations, purchasing all its water requirements from the Wetalla Wastewater Reclamation Facility under an existing long term supply contract with the Toowoomba Regional Council.
New Hope says if approved, local workers, contractors and local businesses will benefit to the tune of $1billion over the life of stage three.
Construction would see up to 600 workers on site, tapering to a permanent workforce of about 400 fulltime jobs.
The DES decision comes after the mine struck a deal with the state government that will see NAC spend $2m on environmental rehabilitation.
It entered into an enforceable undertaking with the DES after it was accused of illegally mining an area at the mine known as West Pit.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
