News that New Acland Coal Mine near Oakey could reopen in a matter of weeks has divided opinion, leaving some parts of the community delighted and others devastated.
The mine had a major win on Friday when, "after careful consideration", state Resources Minister Scott Stewart approved its stage three mining leases.
The project is now one step away from digging up coal again, just needing an associated water licence from the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water.
NAC has been in maintenance mode since December after exhausting stage two coal reserves.
Owner New Hope Group says it will create jobs and economic benefits and businesses are banking on a boost in foot traffic, but some farmer and environment groups have made one last plea for the project to be halted.
"The granting of New Acland stage three's mining leases is a watershed moment in the long running approvals process," New Acland Mine general manager Dave O'Dwyer said.
"The Queensland government has stated mining projects seeking approval must stack up environmentally, socially and financially. We see the approvals ... as confirmation the project satisfies all the critical tests."
Oakey Coal Action Alliance said members of the Darling Downs community were "devastated" by the news and were now preparing for a bigger battle over the project's "disastrous groundwater" impacts.
OCAA secretary Paul King says re-opening the mine will put at risk the groundwater resources that the local dairy industry, among others, rely on.
"Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart had the opportunity to put an end to this division and prevent this dangerous, unwanted project for good, but he blew it," Mr King said.
"We're calling on Water Minister Glenn Butcher to show the courage Resources Minister Scott Stewart apparently lacks, and reject a groundwater licence for the mine expansion."
However, Mr O'Dwyer said it was essential to understand that NAC did not rely on groundwater bores for any of its mining operations, purchasing all its water requirements from the Wetalla Wastewater Reclamation Facility.
Lock the Gate Alliance national coordinator Ellen Roberts said if the government didn't let New Hope "off the hook" this year and prosecuted them for alleged unlawful mining, this approval would not have been possible.
NAC avoided prosecution this year after it struck a deal with the state government that will see the mine spend $2m on environmental rehabilitation.
Mr O'Dwyer said the EU related to a "dispute" over the authorisation of mining in West Pit.
New Hope says once approved, local workers, contractors and local businesses will benefit to the tune of $1 billion over the life of stage three.
It says there will be about 600 local workers on site at the peak of construction, tapering to 400 full time workers.
Across the Oakey business community, a number of retailers are ready to welcome the mine back.
Great Country Pies & Bakery owner Vicki Reeves said the benefits would be far reaching.
"Re-opening the mine will have a positive flow on effect throughout the community - for businesses, workers and community groups," Ms Reeves said.
"I understand the farmers' point of view as well. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but we need to weigh up what's best for the town."
Oakey Electrical's Langton family has been in business for 51 years, with Andrew Langton owning it for the past 11 years. He welcomed the news, saying the town needed a resolution after years of court battles.
"I can just see the benefits it's actually going to bring to our community [and] to our town for growth and prosperity ... going forward," Mr Langton said.
Across the road, Ken Pott bought the Oakey Newsagency in 2002 - a year after New Acland began operating - and has seen a gradual decline in business as each stage closed.
"As they shut the stages down, everything just dwindled down with it," Mr Pott said.
"It can only be good. All your tradies - you get them coming through. They're the ones that usually stop."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
