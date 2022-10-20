CQ growers hanging on as heavy rain drenches crops

Central Queensland growers are hanging on as heavy rainfall drenches winter crops that are yet to be harvested.
While some farmers were lucky enough to get their wheat and chickpea crops safely in the bin, heavy rain in the past couple of days has forced others to pull up and wait for the ground to dry.
Emerald has been one of the hardest hit, recording its highest ever daily October figure of 135mm on Wednesday, October 19.
Springsure wasn't far behind on 131mm, while Clermont received 84mm and Rolleston had 39mm.
Fairbairn Dam, 20km south of Emerald, is at 21 per cent capacity.
Comet cotton and grain grower Neek Morawitz has received up to 140mm across his farms in two days.
While he has 600ha of wheat still sitting in paddocks, he has harvested the majority of his winter crop and remains optimistic.
"As long as we get lucky with storms, it'll dry out and we'll get on there and get it," he said.
"I'm factoring in some quality downgrades, but in the bigger picture, it is nice to have a patch of rain and give us security for the next cropping cycles going forward.
"We have irrigated cotton in the ground and this rain is certainly an opportunity to do some more, so I we're pretty happy with it really."
Mr Morawitz said reasonable flows into the back of Fairbairn Dam should give growers a better water allocation.
"It's too early for them (Sunwater) to be talking about changes, but there's some good water running in the top of the dam. You can see it in the gate station up there. It needs a week or more to drain through to start to give indications of what they are going to do."
The Staal family at Gindie said they were lucky not to receive the extreme falls seen around Emerald or Springsure, recording 63mm in the earlier part of the week.
After starting their harvest earlier than usual due to foreboding forecasts, Gordon Staal said the family had gotten all of their wheat and half of their chickpea crop off before the rain set in, but were stalled at their Comet River block, with around two-thirds of the wheat still to be harvested.
As of Thursday afternoon, Emerald area cotton and grain grower Renee Anderson had recorded 169mm in 24 hours - about 120mm of which fell in five hours.
Ms Anderson, who has a small area of cotton planted but no winter crop, said the rain was not ideal on winter crops but was favourable for those who planted cotton.
"We have a small 100ha of cotton planted using carryover and can potentially plant more if we do receive an increase to our allocation, which is currently at 4pc," she said.
"We can't plant prior to knowing that as we haven't had success without water in other years."
Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar said this was the biggest and most likely the best wheat crop they had seen on the Central Highlands for the last couple of decades, so he felt for growers.
"My heart goes out to those grain growers who have frantically harvesting but have had to pull up because of the rain," Mr Millar said.
"We all welcome rain, don't get me wrong, but if we could have just had a couple more weeks of dry weather, most of the Central Queensland wheat crop could have been harvested and we would of seen the best wheat crop in decades with high yields and protein.
"Hopefully the wet weather will clear, and harvesters will back out of the sheds and in the paddock finishing off the crop."
Shadow Agriculture Minister Tony Perrett echoed Mr Millar's comments, saying farmers are already dealing with high input costs and labour shortages.
"It's disappointing some grain farmers could lose some of the best crops they've seen in decades," Mr Perrett said.
AgForce grains president Brendan Taylor said the poorly timed storms would be causing headaches for many farmers across the state, particularly those who had been disrupted mid-harvest.
"From a grains point of view, anyone that was harvesting is cursing and willing it away. Any rain is too much, really" Mr Taylor said.
"It may not have caused any quality damage to the crop, but it's certainly made the paddocks and everything very wet, which just makes logistics really, really difficult.
"Any of the harvesting that's been done down in the south, which is pretty minimal - most of it has been taken off at high moisture.
Mr Taylor said the crops were physically mature, but they've had terrible drying conditions, with low daytime temperatures and grain moisture refusing to go under 14 or 15 per cent.
With many growers expecting their best yield in a number of years, and production costs being at an all time high, Mr Taylor said there was a lot riding on this year's harvest.
"There's probably never been a more expensive crop to grow than this year, considering the full impact of high input costs of anything involved," he said.
"From fertiliser to seed, they're all astronomically expensive compared to previous seasons, and that's contributed to a really high cost of production.
"Most of the crop in all regions is very good, yield wise, so I think the wish list for everyone would be a month or six weeks of sunshine, and little or no rain in that time."
Mr Taylor said the wet and cool weather was also impeding the planting of summer crops around the regions.
"There's only very short windows in between rain events to actually try to plant sorghum or cotton, and get weeds under control, and because it's so wet, it's just all so difficult," he said.
"This time of year we usually need some rain so that we can plant, so it's completely the opposite of what we've experienced in previous years."
The Bureau of Meteorology says widespread showers, rain and thunderstorms will continue to impact eastern Australia in the coming days and into early next week.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible for much of eastern Australia.
The risk of severe thunderstorms will be on and west of the Great Dividing Range, most likely for eastern inland Queensland.
Flood watches are current for Queensland as forecast rainfall may lead to flash and riverine flooding as well as renewed river level rises for some already flooded catchments.
