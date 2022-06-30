LIONEL and Claire Kehl's Taroom property Thornfield for $2 million, setting a new level for the district.
Covering 130 hectares (320 acres) the property sold for the equivalent of $15,384/ha ($6250/acre) to Adrian and JJ Lamb and Ken Lamb, Taroom.
The freehold property located 6km south east of Taroom undulating, developed softwood scrub country that was originally timbered with brigalow, belah, bauhinia and other species.
The property features a dense cover of buffel pastures with influences of green panic along waterways.
Water is supplied from a bore, which services tanks, troughs and the house. There is also a dam.
Thornfield is divided into nine main paddocks.
Improvements include a three bedroom homestead in good condition, two sheds, and portable panel cattle yards.
