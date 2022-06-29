Queensland Country Life
High rainfall Koumala country sold after auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 29 2022 - 3:00am
Koumala property Hidden Valley has sold soon after auction through @AG Livestock & Property.

HIGH rainfall grazing Koumala property Hidden Valley has sold for $2.05 million after auction to Chris Thorpe from Yeppon.

