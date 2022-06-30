Queensland Country Life
UQ Gatton celebrates 125 years of education

June 30 2022 - 8:00pm
UQ Gatton Campus is celebrating 125 years of education this Saturday with a range of events including tours and vet simulations.

THIS year marks the 125 year commemoration of UQ's Gatton Campus, including its long and storied history as the Queensland Agricultural College before amalgamating with UQ in 1990.

