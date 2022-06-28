Queensland Country Life
Qld set for widespread winter rain

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated June 28 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:00am
JULY RAIN: More of Queensland is set to receive widespread rain from Friday. Picture - BoM

MORE of Queensland is set to receive widespread rainfall from Friday, with 50mm-plus accumulated falls tipped from an area stretching from the north west to the NSW border.

