Qld set for widespread winter rain

MORE of Queensland is set to receive widespread rainfall from Friday, with 50mm-plus accumulated falls tipped from an area stretching from the north west to the NSW border.
BoM's computer modelling has rain falling in a broad band from south of Darwin, across much of north Queensland, through central Queensland and down to the NSW border, about as far west as Goondiwindi.
Those predicted 25mm-plus falls are expected to benefit already well developed oats crops and provide a top up for parts of central Queensland, much of which received a generally late start to the season.
However, the rain will be less welcome in many graingrowing areas where farmers are hoping for sunny weather to continue winter crop planting.
AgForce Grains president Brendan Taylor said 10-15mm would benefit already planted crops and recent fertiliser applications, but there were still sorghum and cotton crops still to be harvested.
"Farmers are still playing catch up," Mr Taylor said.
"If we get falls of 50-100mm, that would create a lot of water, and that would cause lots of problems.
"For some it would make the ground too wet to plant winter crop this year."
The rain may also disrupt the already underway cane harvest.
According to BoM there is a high to very high chance of rain on Friday, with overcast conditions and well below average temperatures in the northern inland and parts of central and south east Queensland.
Moderate to locally heavy rainfall are also possible in the northern inland, with a high to very high chance of rain along the North Tropical Coast.
From Saturday to Monday, BoM says an upper trough over southern Queensland will move slowly eastward, likely deepening a surface trough near the east Queensland coast.
While BoM says there is high uncertainty in the development of these systems, there is a high to very high chance of rain, overcast conditions and well below average temperatures in the east and southeast, clearing from western Queensland during the weekend.
Moderate to locally heavy rainfall may be possible in parts of central and south east Queensland, depending on the position and movement of the surface and upper troughs, the official forecaster says.
