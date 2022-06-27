Rain set to tumble down in July

SLIM Dusty's 1947 hit 'When the rain tumbles down in July' could be on plenty of people's lips by the end of the week.
The Bureau of Meteorology latest computer modelling shows some handy falls across a broad swathe of Queensland starting on Friday.
While they may not be the flood rains Slim sang of 75 years ago in the mountainous Macleay Valley of NSW, BoM's mapping for July 1-4 shows very handy 15-25mm falls over much of the state.
Those predictions increase to 100mm for big parts of central Queensland and along the coast, which may disrupt the start of the 2022 cane harvest.
BoM says on Thursday an upper trough will approach western Queensland, inducing a surface trough in the west.
There will be a high to very high chance of rain, overcast conditions and well below average temperatures in far north western areas, extending into the central interior during the day.
BoM says from Friday to Sunday new high will move eastward across the Great Australian Bight, maintaining the onshore flow across northern Queensland.
The upper trough will move into the southern interior from the west, pushing east slowly over the weekend.
The forecast is for a high to very high chance of rain, overcast conditions and well below average temperatures in the northern and central interior of Queensland and extending the the Central Queensland Coast.
BoM says the rain will slowly contract from the west on Saturday and Sunday. A high to to very high chance of showers along the east coast.
