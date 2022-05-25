Some of Qld's best cattle country just hit the market

THREE blue chip Wandoan district cattle properties offered by coal seam gas company QGC are expected to sell for more than $4500 to $5000/hectare.
Covering a total of 15,522 hectares (38,356 acres), the properties share common boundaries and have an estimated combined carrying capacity of up to 5500 adult cattle equivalents.
Advertisement
All three properties have established coal seam gas infrastructure, which delivers ongoing income payments under existing conduct and compensation agreements.
The three properties have been leased by Stanbroke Pastoral Company for the past six years.
Ewingsdale, Lucky Downs and Greenacres are being marketed separately through an offer to purchase process being conducted by Colliers Agribusiness and Knight Frank Agribusiness.
Ewingsdale covers 5178ha (12,796 acres) on three freehold titles on the Wandoan Jackson Road.
The country consists of undulating brigalow/belah softwood scrub country running through to productive flats. There are low hills with narrow leaf ironbark and bendee scrub.
Water is supplied by four bores, 15 dams, and seasonal creeks.
Ewingsdale is divided into 17 main paddocks and numerous holding paddocks supported by an extensive laneway system.
Infrastructure includes a manager's residence, workers' accommodation, machinery/hay sheds, and two sets of cattle yards.
Lucky Downs consists of 5636ha (13,927 acres) over five freehold titles. Located on the Taroom Yuleba Road, the property presents with 775ha of silk sorghum.
There is undulating brigalow/belah softwood scrub country with poplar box rising to low hills with spotted gum. Pasture grasses include buffel, Rhodes, green panic and blue grass.
There are six bores, 19 dams and seasonal creeks.
Lucky Downs is divided into nine main paddocks and holding paddocks, which are serviced by a laneway system.
Infrastructure includes a manager's residence requiring some maintenance and steel cattle yards.
Greenacres is 4707ha (11,632 acres) of prolific buffel grass country.
Advertisement
The undulating brigalow/belah softwood scrub country has some ironbark and areas of spotted gum and cypress pine in the low hills.
Water is supplied by two bores, seven dams and creeks.
Greenacres has 15 main paddocks, holding paddocks and a laneway system.
Infrastructure includes a well maintained manager's residence, two large sheds, and steel cattle yards.
Contact Pat O'Driscoll, 0418 792 571, or Greg Roberts, 0400 620 990, Knight Frank Agribusiness, or Phillip Kelly, 0436 66 578, or Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, Colliers Agribusiness.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.