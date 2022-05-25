Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Some of Qld's best cattle country just hit the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 25 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aggregation of three top cattle properties owned by coal seam gas company QGC is expected to make anywhere between $65m and $85 million.

THREE blue chip Wandoan district cattle properties offered by coal seam gas company QGC are expected to sell for more than $4500 to $5000/hectare.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.