MAJOR rain and beneficial flooding has resulted in the auction date of Stirling Buntine's 74,620 hectare (184,388 acre) Tulmur aggregation being shifted again, this time until June 14.
The western Queensland aggregation has received significant rain since the marketing campaign began in addition to an beneficial flooding throughout the channels of the Diamantina River.
Marketing agent Geoff Warriner said the wet conditions had made on-ground inspections of the property difficult.
The country is located about 100km from Winton comprises of Tulmur 54,300ha (134,178 acres), Tranby 14,100ha (34,841 acres) and Owens Creek 6220ha (15,369 acres).
The country is described as an excellent mix of Diamantina flood out channels, Mitchell, Flinders, coolibah and gidyea creeks flats with buffel grass in associated water courses.
Water is supplied on Tulmur by a flowing bore, which services tanks and troughs. Tranby has dams and waterholes in the Diamantina River. Owens creek has four dams.
The lightly stocked aggregation is now estimated to have a carrying capacity of well in excess of the 4000 adult equivalents, or 3000 breeders plus progeny previously quoted.
Improvements include three sets of steel cattle yards, sheds, workshops, and a well maintained homestead on Tranby, sheds and workshops.
Tulmur, Tranby and Owens Creek will be auctioned in Longreach on June 14.
Contact Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, or Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, JLL Agribusiness, or Wally Cooper, 0427 781 054, Rural Property and Livestock.
