Winton: Major rain, beneficial flooding shifts auction date again

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 23 2022 - 4:00am
WET WEATHER: The auction date of western Queensland's Tulmur aggregation has been shifted again, this time until June 14.

MAJOR rain and beneficial flooding has resulted in the auction date of Stirling Buntine's 74,620 hectare (184,388 acre) Tulmur aggregation being shifted again, this time until June 14.

