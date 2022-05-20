Northern NSW cattle country to $1454/acre

GRAEME and Lorraine Olley's productive Inverell district property Albertina has sold for $7.6 million at a Ray White Rural auction.
Albertina comprises of 2116 hectares (5228 acres) on the Severn River near Ashford, about 60km north of Inverell and a similar distance south of Texas.
Advertisement
The property was bought by an undisclosed family with grazing country in the local ares for the equivalent of about $3592/ha ($1454/acre).
Three of the four registered bidders were active at the auction in Brisbane.
Albertina features fertile alluvial flats along a 7km frontage to the Severn, with country running back to undulating country and timbered hills.
Soils range from deep alluvials rising to open granite hills and soft trap country.
The property had been running 860 cows.
Remnant timbers comprise of mainly silver leaved ironbark, with isolated kurrajongs and small areas of cypress pine.
Structural improvements include a four bedroom home, sheds, silos, and two sets of cattle yards. There is also more than 16km of exclusion fences.
The marketing of Albertina was handled by Bruce Birch, Andrew Starr and Ben Sharpe, Ray White Rural.
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.