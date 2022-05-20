Queensland Country Life
Northern NSW cattle country to $1454/acre

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
May 20 2022 - 3:00am
Ray White Rural: An Inverell district property has sold at auction in Brisbane.

GRAEME and Lorraine Olley's productive Inverell district property Albertina has sold for $7.6 million at a Ray White Rural auction.

