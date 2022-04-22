YARN: Why ESG is driving agribusiness | Photos

YARN - the Brisbane-based Young Agribusiness Rural Network - gained an insight into the importance of environmental, social, and governance standards.

Held in the Port Office Hotel in Brisbane's CBD, the 100-strong crowd of young agribusiness professionals heard AAM's sustainability director Ben Edser and in-house counsel Anna Mott discuss how ESG has become a guiding principal for the AAM Investment Group.



ESG is process of identifing non-financial material risks and growth opportunities for businesses.



"The cost of not doing it (ESG) would be not existing," Mr Edser said.



+24 YARN - Young Agribusiness Rural Network

















































MORE GALLERIES

AAM has more than $650 million invested in the beef, lamb and wool industries, cropping, saleyards, the poultry industry, and sawmills.

The evening also heard about the development of the Trademutt clothing brand, developed by carpenters Ed Ross and Dan Allen to start conversations about mental health among blue collar workers.



Trademutt - which receives support from AAM - has linked with TIACS, which provides a free and confidential counselling service for truckies, tradies, blue collar workers and those who care about them, available Australia-wide.

YARN's next event will hosted by law firm Hamilton Locke and FTI Consulting.

MORE READING: 'USQ school reflects research excellence in Agriculture'.



MORE READING: 'Methane-efficient livestock in the pipeline at UNE'.

MORE READING: 'Govt vows to help young farmers buy land'.

MORE READING: 'ATO says farm trust tax strategies okay if kids benefits are fair'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.