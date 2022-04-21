USQ school reflects research excellence in Agriculture

The University of Southern Queensland has unveiled a new school dedicated to the study of agriculture and environmental science.

Officially opened by Minister for Agricultural Industry Development, Fisheries & Rural Communities Mark Furner MP on Wednesday, the School will provide leadership to a suite of academic endeavours from undergraduate to higher degree research training.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie said the new School highlighted the University's excellence and internationally regarded credentials in agriculture and environmental studies.

"The research-intensive school will enhance the profile of existing and new programs, emphasising our focus on agriculture as a flagship area," Professor Mackenzie said.

"Study disciplines will include agricultural engineering, agricultural technology and management, agricultural science, environmental science, horticulture, animal science, wildlife management, wine science and food science.

"We've also invested in the future by bringing in new degrees and majors, and are already seeing enrolment growth across the broader agricultural and environmental science programs."

Head of School (Agriculture and Environmental Science) Professor Craig Baillie said his team was hard at work solidifying the connection between teaching, research, industries and community.

"Our purpose is to mould students that are equipped to be critical, creative thinkers, effective communicators and collaborators, ethical, engaged and employable," Professor Baillie said.

"To do that, we are building flagship undergraduate and postgraduate coursework programs that are highly regarded by industry."

Professor Baillie said the school was established to help develop strong research expertise and capabilities in agricultural productivity and environment management, both in Australia and internationally.

"From on farm automation to artificial intelligence guided agricultural modelling, through to management of biosecurity risks, we're proud to deliver thinking that works," Professor Baillie said.

"It's all about employing world leading research to help create world changing results, focusing on issues that are locally relevant, have national significance and a global impact."

Two new programs within the school were launched this year - the Bachelor of Agricultural Technology and Management and the Bachelor of Environmental Science. A new major in Wildlife Management was also introduced.

