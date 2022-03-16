Meadowbank sold after auction

THE Roma property Meadowbank has sold for an undisclosed figure following an auction conducted by TopX in Roma on Wednesday.

The 800 hectare (1976 acre) property was initially passed in for $3.4 million and later sold for an undisclosed figure to an unnamed buyer.

A total of four parties had registered to bid at the auction held in Roma Explorers Inn.

The $3.4m passed in figure is equal to about $4250/ha ($1721/acre).

Improvements include the 1900's Meadowbank Homestead with a tennis court.

Located 15km west of Roma off the Warrego Highway, the freehold property is open Mitchell and Flinders grass country. Areas of kurrajong, wilga, whitewood, box and ironbark are found along the creek systems.



There is 73ha of cultivation with loam to rich chocolate soils located on the southern side of the property.



Water is supplied from a bore and six dams. Clarks and Bungeworgorai creeks run through the property, with seasonal waterholes in both systems. There is also a lagoon on Meadowbank.

The property is divided into 11 main paddocks plus holding paddocks. The five cultivations are serviced by a laneway.

Improvements include the 1900's Meadowbank Homestead with a tennis court, cottage, three stand shearing shed, hay shed, grain shed, stable complex, storage sheds, machinery sheds/workshop and cattle yards.



The marketing of Meadowbank was handled by Carl Warren, TopX.

