Stunning Mount Moon hits the market | Video

STUNNING large-scale South East Queensland cattle property Mount Moon boasts some of the best views of the Great Dividing Range that the Scenic Rim has to offer.



To be auctioned online by Ray White Rural on April 8, Mount Moon is a highly improved large-scale cattle property covering 816 hectares (2015 acres) in five freehold titles.

Described as being about 90 per cent on the way to completion, the highly developed property is estimated to run 500 breeders.



The property is described as being a highly desirable mix of country, which includes rich fertile creek flats, gentle rolling hills and sheltered mountain grazing.



There is 224ha (554 acres) of creek flats with rich, alluvial soils ideal for fodder production and improved pastures.

Mount Moon has 16 paddocks plus laneways. All of the paddocks have concrete troughs or permanent water holes. Most of the fencing is four barbs on concrete posts with 18km of new fencing.



Improved pastures include Callide Rhodes, creeping blue, Gatton panic, and native grasses. There are also legumes planted throughout the property with millet planted as a cover crop in the pasture mix.



The new 450-plus head capacity Thompson Longhorn steel cattle yards feature a remote controlled pneumatic crush and have all-weather access.

Structural improvements include a high-set two bedroom Queenslander set in large garden with established trees. The home has a renovated kitchen with Caesarstone bench tops and features hoop pine flooring. There is also a double lock-up garage with a workshop, and a 35x10m steel frame shed with a lockable workshop.



Marketing agent Jez McNamara, Ray White Rural, said the owner had taken great pride and made a significant capital investment money in improving this stunning property to make it a top-class cattle property over the past three years.



"Unfortunately, a change of direction means that they are offering it for sale and giving you the opportunity to put your stamp on Mount Moon," Mr McNamara said.



"Continue with the pasture improvement to further increase the stock numbers or leave it as is and build your dream home capitalising on the stunning views."

Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, Ray White Rural.

