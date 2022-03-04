Western Downs country makes $2575/acre | Video

WESTERN Downs farming and grazing property Iandale has sold at auction for $4.6 million to Tom and Michelle O'Connor, Daandine Homestead, Dalby.



Located near MacAlister, 30km west of Dalby, the property has been held by the Baker family for the past 60 years.

The sale price is equal to $6362/ha ($2575/acre).



The 723 hectare (1786 acre) property has 366ha of cultivation and 357ha of grazing country.



The majority of the cultivation is described as self-mulching black and grey cracking clay soils. A considerable area is currently in fallow and with a full moisture profile ready for winter planting.



The grazing country is principally pastured with blue grass with some areas of newly developed improved pasture.



Water is supplied by four dams, with Wilkie Creek running through the property.



Improvements include a three bedroom home, two machinery sheds, 360 tonnes of grain storage, and timber cattle yards.



A total of eight bidders from local and away interest.

The marketing of Iandale was handled by Roger Lyne and Andrew Kirtley, Eastern Rural.

