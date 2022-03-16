When it comes to MSA, Qld's best feedlot is all Hart

STOCKYARD's Kerwee Feedlot has once again been named Queensland's the Most Outstanding MSA Beef Producer Feedlot.



Hosted by MLA in Roma on March 10, the bi-annual Meat Standards Australia Excellence in Eating Quality Awards recognises beef producers who consistently deliver beef of superior eating quality.

Feedlot operations general manager George Lubbe said Stockyard's purpose was to "create inspiration, enjoyment and memories".

"These MSA awards identify and celebrate the eating quality of our product," Mr Lubbe said.



"We are thrilled to have won this award and we look forward to promoting it, not only to our customers, but to our team members for their efforts in delivering a consistent and reliable product 52 weeks of the year."

We are thrilled to have won this award and we look forward to promoting it, not only to our customers, but to our team members for their efforts in delivering a consistent and reliable product 52 weeks of the year. - George Lubbe, Kerwee Feedlot

It is the third time Stockyard has been recognised at the awards, also winning in 2019 and being a finalist in 2017.

Trophies were awarded based on outstanding compliance rates to MSA specifications, as well as high eating quality performance as represented by MSA Index results for MSA graded cattle during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 financial years.



Other winners included Kelsie, Karol and John Wilkes, Leon Limousins, Pittsworth, who were named the champion MSA producers (more than 176 carcases) scoring 61.05 points with 98.9pc compliance.

Tori and Kaitlin Apelt, Glenview, Tara, scored the champion MSA producer award for more than 475 carcases, with 62.05 points and 99.9pc compliance.

The winner of the excellence in eating quality award went to Max Ballantyne, Hardenley, Gin Gin.

Champion individual carcase came from McNamee Partnership's Lemontree Feedlot, Millmerran. That 370kg carcase scored 72.72 points, boosted by a 1050 marbling score.



Stockyard has produced and marketed high quality grain fed beef since 1958.



Owned and operated by the Hart family, the third generation business distributes Wagyu and Angus beef in 16 markets across Asia, Europe, US and the Middle East.

MSA program manager David Packer said there were more than 2850 MSA-registered producers in Queensland who consigned cattle to the program in 2019-21.

"More than 3.4 million MSA cattle were consigned from Queensland producers in 2019-21, representing 49 per cent of all MSA graded cattle in Australia," Dr Packer said.

"Throughout Australia, more than 15,000 MSA-registered producers consigned over 7.1 million cattle to the MSA program during the 2019-21 period."

Dr Packer said the achievements of MSA-registered producers in Queensland reflected the ongoing improvements in the eating quality of beef.

"The online myMSA portal is one of the tools available to MSA-registered producers to continually improve the performance of their cattle," Dr Packer said.

"Using carcase feedback, producers can comprehensively benchmark the performance of their herd against the regional, state and national average, and by selecting for different production groups and carcase traits, such as feed type, HGP status, sex, and ossification."



MSA was developed to improve the consistency of eating quality of Australian beef. The hugely successful system is based on almost 1.2 million taste sensory tests by more than 171,000 consumers.

MORE READING: 'Our best beef: Queensland MSA winners'.

MORE READING: 'Dozen cattle killed in two separate lightning storms in Central Queensland'.

MORE READING: 'Multi-breed EBVs close to a reality in the north'.

MORE READING: 'Cattle Australia taking input from the ground on where to focus advocacy efforts'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

