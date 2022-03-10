Queensland MSA eating quality award winners | Photos

QUEENSLAND's most outstanding MSA producers have been named at the Excellence in Eating Quality Awards held in Roma.

Winners included Kelsie, Karol and John Wilkes, Leon Limousins, Pittsworth, who were named the champion MSA producers (more than 176 carcases) scoring 61.05 points with 98.9 per cent compliance.



Tori and Kaitlin Apelt, Glenview, Tara, scored the champion MSA producer award for more than 475 carcases, with 62.05 points and 99.9pc compliance.

The winner of the excellence in eating quality award went to Max Ballantyne, Hardenley.

The champion MSA grainfed winner was Stockyard Lot Feeders, Jondaryan.

Champion individual carcase came from McNamee Partnership's Lemontree Feedlot, Millmerran. That 370kg carcase scored 72.72 points, boosted by a 1050 marbling score.

