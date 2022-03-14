'Devastating': Lightning strikes kill cattle in Central Queensland

Over a dozen head of cattle were killed in two separate lightning strikes across Central Queensland last week.



The two incidents occurred at Morinish and Bluff, following a band of severe thunderstorms, which travelled across the region throughout the week.



Bluff grazier Cathy Hoare lost four stud Brangus cattle, including two cows and two calves at her Rockyview property.

This wasn't the first time Cathy lost stock due to a storm, having lost a similar number a few years ago in the exact same place.

Ms Hoare said she lost a promising weaner Brangus bull in the strike.

Ms Hoare said the loss is a huge economic and emotional blow to her beef business.



"It's devastating, as it takes a lengthy time to breed cattle and one weaner bull killed was probably the best we had ever bred in our Brangus herd," Ms Hoare said.



"Unfortunately, nature has no rhyme, nor reason.



"We did get 50mm of rain and for that I'm extremely grateful as we have been on the lower end of rain in this area of Central Queensland for the past few years."



Mr Ellrott lost nine stock in the lightning strike last Monday.

Earlier in the week, in a seperate incident, Morinish grazier John Ellrott lost nine head of cattle in a lightning strike last Monday.



Mr Ellrott said he lost about $18,000 worth of cattle in that strike.



ALSO SEE:

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

