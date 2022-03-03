Brookdale heads to auction on April 28

BROOKDALE Station comprises of 1813 hectares (4480 acres) situated on the eastern banks of Betts Creek, 2km east of Pentland and 98km west of Charters Towers.



Featuring direct access off the Flinders Highway, the property is well suited to any combination of breeding, backgrounding, or fattening and is said to be suited as either a stand alone or benefit a larger operation. Its close proximity to markets also makes it ideal depot for sale cattle.



Brookdale has experienced a very good wet season to date and recent rains have further strengthened pastures. The vendor's long term estimate of carrying capacity is between 250 and 300 adult equivalents seasonal dependent.



Monitoring cameras are set up at key points which allow remote management of the property.

Described as having a flat to gently undulating topography, there is a strong mix of improved and native pastures and stylos. There is about 168ha of previously cleared river frontage country with alluvial soils adjacent to Betts Creek. This runs back into predominantly timbered ironbark ridges with box flats.

Fenced into nine paddocks, the property lends itself to rotational grazing. Except for two smaller holding paddocks adjacent to the yards, all other paddocks have access to a mustering square in the laneway system, which leads directly to the yards.

Town water is the main supply for stock and domestic purposes with supplementary dams in most paddocks.



A feature of the country is it is well suited to large dams. The main water supply is pumped from a main storage at the house complex to two strategically placed tanks from which the balance of the property is gravity fed water.

Structural improvements include the main homestead - which is currently being renovated - a machinery shed, storage container and hay shed. The main 400 head cattle yards have a five-way pound draft, vet crush and covered branding facilities.

The property is being sold bare of stock but includes a basic plant and equipment. A transferable water harvesting allocation on Betts Creek is also included in the sale.



Brookdale Station will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Charters Towers on April 28.

Contact David Woodhouse, 0427 910 035, Nutrien Harcourts, Charters Towers.



