Delamere delivers Mount Abundance reliability | Video

KERRY Sheahan's quality 626 hectare (1547 acre) cultivation property in the reliable Mount Abundance district is headed to auction on March 18.



Located on the Mount Abundance Road, 14km south west of Roma, Delamere is in three freehold titles, all of which have frontage to a bitumen road. Two titles have a house and shed on them already.

Some 547ha of the brigalow/belah black soil country is cultivated, producing wheat and chickpeas in a rotation. The buyer will be allowed early access to the cultivation, which has a profile of moisture and has been sprayed ready for planting.



There are two 50 tonne silos included in the sale of the property as well as a small set of permanent and portable panel cattle yards.



The boundary is fenced with predominately four barbs in near new condition. There are four internal grazing paddocks and a 10ha paddock used to grow oats for grazing.

Located on a rise, the main home has picturesque views of Roma and Bassett Mountain. Built in 2018, the very attractive home was designed with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open plan kitchen and living area.



The front and side of the house have a large deck area for relaxation and entertaining. An established lawn with automated popup sprinklers surrounds the home. Located near the home is a four bay machinery shed enclosed on three sides. Two bays are concreted, with power and lighting connected.

Water is supplied to the home from the share bore, 150,000 litres of rainwater and dam water for the garden area.



A second home is a two-bedroom Statewide home on steel stumps. The front of the home has a veranda and a large carport. There is a 12x15m machinery shed located nearby.

The Mount Abundance area has a long history of being the pick cultivation country in the Maranoa region. In 1846 Surveyor-General Thomas Mitchell named the area after the "abundance of pasture" in the area. True to the quality of the land in 1927, 57 allotments were advertised for lease by the Lands Department with the condition that an area had to be used to grow wheat.



Marketing agent Rob Wildermuth, Ray White Rural, said the sale of Delamere was a rare opportunity to buy the highly sort after Mount Abundance area.



"Delamere is equally suited for growing grain crops or fodder crops for livestock fattening, hay production or feedlot silage," Mr Wildermuth said.

Contact Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, or Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, Ray White Rural Queensland.

