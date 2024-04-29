Queensland Country Life
Grain growers want high-tech AI to give consistency across sorghum grading

Alison Paterson
Alison Paterson
April 30 2024
Sorghum growers have called for better methods including AI technology to ensure consistency in grading at receival centres. Picture: QCL File
Sorghum growers have called for better methods including AI technology to ensure consistency in grading at receival centres.

Alleged inconsistencies of single sorghum loads being assessed at different category rankings at separate receival sites has growers calling for more technology to bring more confidence into the market.

