Analysis

Rain pours more pain on sorghum growers, but timing is perfect for winter plantings

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
April 28 2024 - 10:00am
The rain that fell across the western and central Darling Downs last week will further delay sorghum harvest. Picture by Brandon Long
Another wet week for southern Queensland has poured more pain onto sorghum growers, but it's perfectly timed for winter cereal planting.

