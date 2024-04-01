Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Sorghum sprouting, mould could wipe millions from Qld harvest

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
April 1 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Working to get his 300ha OF sorghum harvested ahead of more rain, AgForce Grains president Brendan Taylor said he and other growers were concerned about sprouting and mould. Picture: Supplieda
Working to get his 300ha OF sorghum harvested ahead of more rain, AgForce Grains president Brendan Taylor said he and other growers were concerned about sprouting and mould. Picture: Supplieda

Queensland growers are anxiously checking their sorghum as reports persistent rain had taken a toll on ripe crops and caused grain to sprout which could drastically reduce the price of their harvest tonnage and wipe out more than $100 million of value.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.