Growers call for fall armyworm chemical fix for cereal crops

Growers impacted by fall armyworm in sorghum, corn and now oats crops are frustrated by a lack of communication from government authorities about approved chemical treatments to combat the pest.
It is understood that unlike sorghum, there are currently no legally available chemical treatments to stop fall armyworm in Queensland oats crops as approved by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority.
Grain Producers Australia southern grower director and research development and extension spokesperson, Andrew Weidemann AM, said GPA had made a permit application for a product to help control FAW in oats.
"After discussing with relevant authorities and experts, a permit application has been made to the APVMA to allow the use of suitable products containing emamectin to help control fall armyworm in oat crops and is currently being considered," he said.
"This permit approval will help meet the current need to protect early planted oat crops in Queensland and Northern NSW, to support growers where these infestations of fall armyworm are occurring."
CropLife Australia CEO Matthew Cossey said the organisation which represented the innovators, developers, manufacturers, formulators and registrants of crop protection and ag-biotechnology products was appalled by the glacial response from the APVMA.
"This is the grim reality of what happens without timely access to new crop protection innovations," he said.
"The APVMA is sitting on record-high cash reserves from the levies of the plant science industry that add to on-farm costs and yet one in nine applications for new registrations are now exceeding legislated time-frames.
"Many grower groups are raising concerns about delays by as much as five months for emergency permit assessments for minor crops and pests."
Mr Cossey said the APVMA's slow response "was unacceptable".
"There's been too much politicking around the APVMA," he said.
"It's time that senior management made it their priority to improve the performance of its organisation and support the work of its brilliant hardworking staff using the tools at their disposal including external scientific expertise and modern digital assessment tools to meet their legislated time frames.
"Otherwise, we will continue to see Australian farmers left with no options."
Queensland Country Life has contacted APVMA for comment.
AgForce policy director Ruth Thompson said the organisation is worried the invasive pest had moved into oats and the widespread damage it could cause.
"We are very concerned around the latest development of fall armyworm being detected in oats and what it could mean for winter planting," she said.
"AgForce is working closely with the Grains Research Development Corporation and other organisations on the impact of this pest in all crops and to understand the economic implications for producers across the country."
Ms Thompson said it was critical everyone involved worked together to create a practical and effective solution to eradicate the pest which had caused not only immense damage to sorghum crops but has also impacted the mental health of growers and graziers affected by the destructive pest.
"AgForce is concerned in regards to the current arsenal of chemical options available to combat fall armyworm," she said.
"AgForce would love to see greater engagement with everyone across industry and government departments to find an integrated solution to the destructive pest."
On April 3, a spokesperson for Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner said fall armyworm had been classified as an endemic pest "cannot be eradicate."
"The Queensland Government is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our farmers to give them the best possible tools to manage the impact of fall armyworm," the spokesperson said.
"Last year we partnered with Hort Innovation on a $2.1 million initiative to arm vegetable growers with the tools and knowledge they need to wage war on this ravenous pest."
The spokesperson said DAF had ensured growers had access to the latest industry information and resources to maximise their management capacity.
"The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is also working with the Grains Research and Development Corporation on a research project aimed at developing FAW economic thresholds and management guidelines for sorghum and maize," the spokesperson said.
"We are supporting ongoing research into best practice management for fall armyworm.
"Early detection of infestations via regular monitoring can make a difference to management of fall armyworm as larvae that have burrowed into affected plants can be difficult to reach with insecticides.
"Pesticide permits for fall armyworm are available for a range of field crops, contact the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority for details."
Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries principal entomologist Dr Melina Miles said there was no time to lose if more oats crops were to be saved from the destructive pest.
Last month Dr Miles visited Southbrook grazier Dean Messingham's leased farm where his 20ha crop of oats had been completely razed by fall armyworm.
On Tuesday, Dr Miles said she had received several urgent calls from growers and agronomists who reported FAW in young oats crops.
"On April 2 I had three more calls from the Pittsworth and Clifton areas about FAW in oats," she said.
"We urge people with early oats to check and talk with their agronomist, we don't know how long it will persist or potentially will impact cereals.
'We want people to be aware and checking any oat, wheat or barley that they plant in April."
The Grains Research Development Corporation website advised anyone who suspected FAW was present in their region to report it immediately to the Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881.
