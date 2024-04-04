Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Growers call for fall armyworm chemical fix for cereal crops

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
April 4 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fall armyworm found in Cameron Rackemann's sorghum crop in February 2024. Mr Rackemann is now concerned his oats crop will be infested with the pest. Picture: Supplied
Fall armyworm found in Cameron Rackemann's sorghum crop in February 2024. Mr Rackemann is now concerned his oats crop will be infested with the pest. Picture: Supplied

Growers impacted by fall armyworm in sorghum, corn and now oats crops are frustrated by a lack of communication from government authorities about approved chemical treatments to combat the pest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.