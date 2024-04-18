Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Sorghum finishes strong for Storey family as winter plant kicks off

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
April 19 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lawson Storey with his uncle, David Storey, amongst the family's summer sorghum crop at Dalby Downs, near Capella. Picture: Ben Harden
Lawson Storey with his uncle, David Storey, amongst the family's summer sorghum crop at Dalby Downs, near Capella. Picture: Ben Harden

Winter planting is underway across central Queensland, with growers set to wrap up summer cropping in the coming weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.