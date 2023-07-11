Queensland Country Life
Central Queensland wheat growers banking on higher yields after recent rain

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated July 12 2023 - 10:29am, first published 6:30am
Grower Scott Muller and son Lane, Karinga, Biloela district, where they have planted wheat.
Grower Scott Muller and son Lane, Karinga, Biloela district, where they have planted wheat.

Recent rainfall brought plenty of winter cropping optimism in central Queensland, with growers banking on higher yields than what was originally predicted.

