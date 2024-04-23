Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Supermarkets use 'bully-boy tactics': Bundaberg hearing into price gouging

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated April 23 2024 - 12:36pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grower advocate Judy Plath appeared before the Bundaberg hearing of the state government's select committee to examine increased supermarket prices and told of the "bully-boy tactics" she'd observed by the chain retailers. Picture: Supplied
Grower advocate Judy Plath appeared before the Bundaberg hearing of the state government's select committee to examine increased supermarket prices and told of the "bully-boy tactics" she'd observed by the chain retailers. Picture: Supplied

An experienced agronomist and grower accused the two largest supermarkets of using "bully-boy tactics" on growers to secure unfairly low farm-gate prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.