Bundaberg MP: Paradise Dam quarantined water already 'bound by legislation'

Bundaberg MP Tom Smith has reassured growers their water security fears with Paradise Dam are unwarranted.
On Monday, Mr Smith met with several growers at Craig Van Rooyen's lychee and macadamia farm in South Bingera, where he said there was no doubt the news of the Paradise Dam wall rebuild, "was a kick in the teeth for us all, no matter what side of politics you sit on."
Mr Smith said the water rights of local growers already possessing entitlements was safe.
"Sunwater as a government owned corporation are the owners and operators of the dam." Mr Smith said.
"Under the Water Act of 2000 they have an operating licence and within that license is a regulation which came about in 2020.
"In 2022, Sunwater put a regulation bound by legislation that they would quarantine unsold water in Paradise Dam and they made that commitment."
Mr Smith said in 2022 when essential work on Paradise Dam was completed, and the Paradise Improvement Project was announced, Sunwater sat down with the growers to discuss whether or not the customers wished expand into the purchasing of quarantined water.
"It was very, very clear from customers that no, they did not want to engaged in sale of that quarantined water and as such that has not occurred," he said.
"I can confirm today I have have spoken with both (Water) Minister (Glenn) Butcher and (Sunwater executive general manager Customer and Stakeholder Relations) Cameron Milliner that this regulation bound by the operators's licence and bound by legislation is still committed."
Mr Smith said no quarantine water would be sold by Sunwater, "without consultation and acceptance from growers in this community."
Mr Smith said it would be very different if the quarantine water was covered by a legislative bill by itself, it would then "be locked in," and possibly disadvantage local growers.
"My concern is that if our region has an opportunity where our growers may wish to expand, there maybe a boom in sugarcane or with macadamias and there may not be an opportunity to watershare further though the purchase water allocations," he said,
"Growers may wish to purchase more of that water currently quarantined."
He said if this potential purchase was blocked by legislation but then parliament would need to reconvene and go through the leg process again.
