Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Bundaberg MP: Paradise Dam quarantined water already 'bound by legislation'

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
January 16 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bundaberg MP Tom Smith met with growers on January 15,2024 to discuss their concerns over water security regarding the Paradise Dam rebuild. Picture: Supplied
Bundaberg MP Tom Smith met with growers on January 15,2024 to discuss their concerns over water security regarding the Paradise Dam rebuild. Picture: Supplied

Bundaberg MP Tom Smith has reassured growers their water security fears with Paradise Dam are unwarranted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.