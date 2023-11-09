Bundaberg based soybean agronomist and grower, Judy Plath, has been appointed as Soy Australia's new soybean industry development officer.
Ms Plath has been involved in the coastal Wide Bay soybean industry for twenty years; first an agronomist and then, as a grower.
"I began promoting soybeans as an ideal legume break crop for sugarcane in the Wide Bay area in 2003," Ms Plath said.
"Over time I married into a local cane farming family and have seen firsthand the benefits that soybeans offer to our farming system and our bottom line".
"Over the years I have been involved in all aspects of the soybean industry - from agronomy to variety trials to integrated pest management to marketing" she said.
"It's an absolute honour for me to join the Soy Australia team and start sharing the wonderful benefits of soybeans with more growers and more growing regions throughout Australia."
Soy Australia believes the soybean industry is well positioned to double its annual production over the next decade, with Ms Plath's appointment an aim to support this ambition.
Soy Australia Chair, Paul Fleming, a grower from the Northern New South Wales region, said the organisation was investing the role to help build broader awareness of agronomic best practice as well as the economic benefits of soybeans in the key growing regions such as the coastal regions of North Queensland and the Wide Bay-Burnett.
"While the Australian soybean industry is small by global standards, it plays an important role in many farming systems across Australia and is increasingly providing a higher value crop option for growers" Mr Fleming said.
"Soy Australia believes the demand for non-GMO, Australian grown, good quality soybeans is strong, but we need to increase production if we hope to develop long term relationships with our end users."
According to Mr Fleming, the new soybean varieties released over the past decade have been specifically developed to meet the various and growing needs of the end user market, both in Australia and abroad.
"The Australian domestic market relies heavily on locally grown soybeans for products such as soy milk, tofu, tempeh, flour and grits while markets such as Taiwan, South Korea and Japan present significant growth opportunities" Mr Fleming said.
"The soybean industry has enjoyed strong prices in recent seasons, plus the development of new, more regionally diverse and herbicide tolerant varieties has increased the opportunity for soybeans in many farming systems."
