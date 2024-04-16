Farm gate fairness: Qld govt to trial plan to monitor grower pricing

The state government has announced the trial of an industry-led farm gate monitoring scheme to establish pricing standards to ensure fairer prices for Queensland farmers who are making less while families pay more for fresh produce at the supermarket.
This trial comes as the Queensland Supermarket Pricing Select Committee (Parliamentary Inquiry) extended the submission period until Friday, April.19 and recent Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Australians consumed less fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and dairy and favoured cheaper, packaged foods like cereals and convenience foods.
The scheme would work across industry to collate and analyse farm financial performance, historical data and weekly wholesale and retail pricing data to monitor trends across the top 20 products.
This information, in tandem with contract negotiation and cost of production training, would give farmers the information and skills to effectively negotiate better deals - resulting in fairer returns.
The state government said it would also seek to develop a production cost best practice model for Queensland growers to help farmers understand their profitability and risk.
Premier Steven Miles said the trial was timely and very much needed.
"I shared a story earlier this year of a farmer selling watermelons by the road for $10 each, because he couldn't afford to sell it for the $4 he was offered by the supermarkets," he said.
"It's a story that is all too familiar for those in the industry and something growers tell me is happening more and more often.
"My government will work with industry to capture and analyse the cost of products from the farm gate to plate, to shine a light on price transparency and support producers."
Mr Miles said workshops would be delivered to upskill Queensland growers in each major growing region so they understood their true cost of production and are better positioned to negotiate with buyers and retailers.
"I want farmers to be equipped with the information and training the need to back themselves and advocate for their product," he said.
"Our produce is the envy of the world so it's time our farmers were rewarded for their hard work and I want to thank the Queensland Fruit and Vegetable Growers industry body for their initiative."
QFVG CEO Rachel Chambers thanked the state government "for recognising that the long-term sustainability of Queensland producers is vital for all Queenslanders."
"Gearing Up Growers is about levelling the playing field," she said.
"It is a collective, state-wide effort which aims to empower Queensland growers to be the most equipped negotiators in Australia.
"We know Queensland's produce holds more value than what is currently being paid and we are going to do all we can to support our growers to achieve a fair return at market (and) we also know consumers deserve access to affordable, quality Queensland grown produce, guaranteed for generations to come."
Ms Chambers said the QFVG appreciated the state government's trust in the organisation as the state industry body.
"Their genuine understanding of how complex these issues are," she said.
"And how we must all tread carefully, but work together in this space."
Queensland Farmers' Federation CEO Jo Sheppard said the organisation welcomed the announcement and praised their willingness to partner with industry on what is a critical issue for farmers and consumers.
"QFF congratulations QFVG on the tenacity with which they have advocated for their members and for coming to the table with a tangible option that will help drive change on the ground for farmers," she said.
"Market transparency and fair trading terms need to be improved to ensure the future viability of farmers and everyday Australian's ability to access and afford Australian food.
"Food insecurity in Australia and globally is rising. We cannot sit on our laurels. We must work to support a sustainable future for food a d fibre production for the benefit of future generations."
Agriculture minister Mark Furner said the new price monitoring scheme was welcome news for producers.
"Queensland farmers are among the best in the world," he said.
"They deserve to earn a fair return for keeping food on our plates."
The Parliamentary Inquiry said it intended to shine a light on price transparency, from farm gate to plate, and examine the cause and effect of increased supermarket prices.
Queenslanders are encouraged to make a submission via the Queensland Parliament Website.
What do you think?
