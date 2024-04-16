Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Farm gate fairness: Qld govt to trial plan to monitor grower pricing

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated April 16 2024 - 7:04pm, first published 6:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Queensland government has announced the trial of a farm gate price monitoring scheme to establish fairer prices for Queensland farmers. Picture: QCL File
The Queensland government has announced the trial of a farm gate price monitoring scheme to establish fairer prices for Queensland farmers. Picture: QCL File

The state government has announced the trial of an industry-led farm gate monitoring scheme to establish pricing standards to ensure fairer prices for Queensland farmers who are making less while families pay more for fresh produce at the supermarket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.