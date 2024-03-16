Queensland mayoral races continue as counting resumes

Queenslanders took to the polls yesterday for the local government elections, with some surprising results appearing in preliminary counting.
Here's where the counts stand at 8am on Sunday, March 3 in the unofficial preliminary counts:
Aurukun: Barbara Sue Bandicootcha leads with 43.79pc of the votem Keri Tamwoy in second with 34.42pc.
Balonne: Uncontested role, current mayor Samantha O'Toole.
Banana: Uncontested role, current mayor Neville Ferrier.
Barcaldine: Robert Chandler leads with 47.06pc of the vote, Gary Peoples in second with 39.91pc.
Barcoo: Sally O'Neil leads with 64.75pc of the vote, sole other candidate Steve Sigler with 35.35pc.
Blackall-Tambo: Andrew Martin leads with 82.13pc of the vote, sole other candidate Michael Ellison with 17.87pc.
Boulia: Uncontested role, current mayor Eric (Rick) Britton.
Bulloo: John (Tractor) Ferguson leads with 38.51pc of the vote, Jimmy Abbot in second with 26.35pc.
Bundaberg: Helen Blackburn leads with 58.02pc of the vote, Jack Dempsey in second with 30.34pc.
Burdekin: Pierina Dalle Cort leads with 52.92pc of the vote, sold other candidate Lynette McLaughlin with 47.08pc.
Burke: Uncontested role, current mayor Ernie Camp
Cairns: Amy Eden leads with 32.09pc of the vote, James Terry in second with 22.63pc.
Carpentaria: Lyall (Jack) Bawden leads with 64.7pc, sole other candidate Ashley Gallagher with 37.3pc.
Cassowary Coast: Tessa Millwood leads with 61.73pc, sole other candidate Mark Nolan with 38.27pc.
Central Highlands: Janice Moriarty leads with 54.84pc, sole other candidate Kerry Hayes with 45.16pc.
Charters Towers: Frank Beveridge leads with 41.67pc, Liz Schmidt in second with 41.3pc.
Cherbourg: Bruce Simpson leads with 60.98pc, Arnold Murry in second with 23.78pc.
Cloncurry: Greg Campbell leads with 67.79pc, sole other candidate Jen Sackley with 32.21pc.
Cook: Robyn Holmes leads with 48.67pc, Kenny Reid in second with 32.44pc.
Croydon: Trevor Pickering leads with 64.52pc, sole other candidate Jarrod Antony Pickering with 34.48pc.
Diamantina: Uncontested role, current mayor Robbie Dare
Doomadgee: Fredrick O'Keefe leads with 32.27pc, Byron Diamond in second with 17.6pc.
Douglas: Liza Scomazzon leads with 54.42pc, David Haratsis in second with 38.71pc.
Etheridge: Uncontested role, current mayor Barry Hughes.
Flinders: Kate Peddle leads with 50.6pc, sole other candidate Jane McNamara with 49.4pc.
Fraser Coast: George Seymour leads with 75.15pc, sole other candidate Grant Reynolds with 24.85pc.
Gladstone: Uncontested role, current mayor Matt Burnett.
Gold Coast: Tom Tate leads with 50.74pc, Eddy Sarroff in second with 20.61pc.
Goondiwindi: Uncontested role, current mayor Lawrence Springborg.
Gympie: Glen Hartwig leads with 54.77pc, Naomi Wilson in second with 25.08pc.
Hinchinbrook: Uncontested role, current mayor Ramon Jayo.
Hope Vale: Tied lead, with Jason Woibo and Bruce Gibson on 18.5pc.
Ipswich: Teresa Harding leads with 44.75pc, David Martin in second with 33.41pc.
Isaac: Uncontested role, current mayor Anne Baker
Kowanyama: Territa Chey-Anne Dick leads with 26.58pc, Leslie (Monty) Gilbert in second with 23.54pc.
Livingstone: Adam Belot leads with 30.92pc, Andrew Ireland in second with 27.24pc.
Lockhart River: Wayne Wiliam Butcher leads with 55.07pc, sole other candidate Rodney Daniel Accoom with 44.93pc.
Lockyer Valley: Tanya Milligan leads with 44.39pc, Kyle Burnett in second with 29.65pc.
Logan: Jon Raven leads with 55.57pc, Brett Raguse in second with 30.38pc.
Longreach: Uncontested role, current mayor Tony Rayner
Mackay: Greg Williamson leads with 42.24pc, Steve Jackson in second with 38.58pc.
Mapoon: Ronaldo Guivarra leads with 29.84pc, Kiri Tabuai in second with 27.42pc.
Maranoa: Wendy Taylor leads with 49.89pc, Tyson Golder in second with 27pc.
Mareeba: Uncontested role, current mayor Angela Toppin
McKinlay: Janene Fegan leads with 67.65pc, sole other candidate Nyssa Currin on 32.35pc.
Moreton Bay: Uncontested role, current mayor Peter Flannery
Mornington: Richard Sewter leads with 38.89pc, Kyle Yanner in second with 18.33pc.
Mount Isa: Peta MacRae leads with 33.96pc, Danielle Dee Slade in second with 29.68pc.
Murweh: Uncontested role, current mayor Shaun Radnedge
Napranum: Roy Chevathen leads with 66.87pc, sole other candidate Janita Gertrude Motton with 33.13pc.
Noosa: Frank Wilkie leads with 38.74pc, Ingrid Jackson in second with 24.32pc.
North Burnett: Les Hotz leads with 37.63pc, Robbie Radel in second with 32.14pc.
Northern Peninsula: Robert Poipoi leads with 37.82pc, Patricia Yusia in second with 25.11pc.
Palm Island: Alf Lacey leads with 43.11pc, Lex Wotton in second with 39.3pc.
Paroo: Suzette Catherine Beresford leads with 27.3pc, William (Toonk) Carr in second with 25.51pc.
Pormpuraaw: Ralph Kendall leads with 38.41pc, Ronald Kingi in second with 31.79pc.
Quilpie: Ben Hall leads with 63.22pc, sole other candidate Dick Loveday on 36.78pc.
Redland: Jos Mitchell leads with 52.63pc, Andrew Laming in second with 25.7pc.
Richmond: Uncontested role, current mayor John Wharton
Rockhampton: Tony Williams leads with 67.68pc, sole other candidate Brett Williams on 32.32pc.
Scenic Rim: Tom Sharp leads with 46.64pc, Jeffrey McConnell in second with 36.31pc.
Somerset: Jason Wendt leads with 60.59pc, sole other candidate Sean Choat on 39.41pc.
South Burnett: Kathy Duff leads with 36.51pc, Kirstie Schumacher in second with 26pc.
Southern Downs: Melissa Hamilton leads with 46.64pc, Vic Pennisi in second with 37.16pc.
Sunshine Coast: Rosanna Natoli leads with 27.08pc, Ashley Robinson in second with 24.61pc.
Tablelands: Rod Marti leads with 53.44pc, David Clifton in second with 46.56pc.
Toowoomba: Geoff McDonald leads with 82.64pc, Douglas Doelle in second with 17.36pc.
Torres Shire: Elsie Seriat leads with 63.29pc, sole other candidate Yen N Loban on 36.71pc.
Torres Straight Island: Voting has been extended, count to begin after 6pm on March 23, 2024.
Townsville: Troy Thompson leads with 46.19pc, Jenny Hill in second on 43.71pc.
Western Downs: Andrew Smith leads with 76.57pc, sole other candidate Glenn Strandquist on 23.43pc.
Whitsunday: Ry Collins leads with 49.88pc, Philip Batty in second with 24.26pc.
Winton: Cathy White leads with 52.94pc, sole other candidate Gavin Baskett on 47.06pc.
Woorabinda: Terrence Munns leads with 44.1pc, Nikki Britcher in second on 22.98pc.
Wujal Wujal: Alister Gibson leads with 68.46pc, sole other candidate Bradley Creek on 31.54pc.
Yarrabah: Daryl Sexton leads with 41.51pc, Ross James Andrews in second on 30.42pc.
